The most exciting thing about the new iPhone is that it might come in black

Apple will release a new iPhone on Wednesday. Business Insider will be covering the event live from San Francisco.

The iPhone 7, if that what it is called, will be a superior device to the iPhone 6S. It should have a better camera, a faster chip, and it will come pre-installed with Apple’s latest and greatest software.

But I don’t care about any of that. In fact, there’s only one thing that would prompt me to take out my wallet and replace my now-ageing iPhone 6.

A new colour. Specifically, black.

There’s some reason to believe that Apple is preparing a new black iPhone. Wall Street analysts and Apple rumormongers have been discussing the possibility for a while — along with the possibility of a deep blue iPhone and a shiny black iPhone as well.

Apple likes to introduce new colours too, especially so people who buy the newest iPhone can pick a model that looks different from the older models at a distance.

The Apple Watch has black coloured options. And Apple used to make iPhones in black, as recently as 2012 with the iPhone 5. I had that phone, and loved the colour, and loved how it looked better over time. But because of issues with the anodization process, Apple has sold its iPhones in “Space Grey” since then.

Space grey, however, is not black.

We have a pretty good idea of what the iPhone 7 will include, via Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman:

The design will look similar to the iPhone 6 and 6S, with the same two screen sizes.

But it will lack a headphone jack in favour of a speaker. Apple will likely release new compatible wireless headphones.

The home button will also be redesigned to last longer.

The smaller model will have an improved camera, but the bigger “Plus” model will have a new dual-lens camera that enables zooming.

The iPhone 7 has been called boring, but that sounds like a significant update to me. I’ll buy the iPhone 7 — as long as it comes in black.

