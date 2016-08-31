Everything we know about the iPhone 7 Apple will announce next month

Apple announced on Monday that it will hold an event at the Bill Graham Auditorium in San Francisco on September 7th to announce this year’s iPhone.

If Apple sticks with its current naming system, it will be called the iPhone 7.

Apple’s factories have already started producing the device. There have been a lot of leaks, rumours, and suggestions about what Apple will reveal this September.

Want to know the latest? Here’s everything we know about Apple’s upcoming iPhone:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.