Apple has already admitted the jet black iPhone 7 scratches easily

Apple The ‘Jet Black’ model is on the far right.

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the

iPhone 7 and

iPhone 7 Plus. In the process, it announced that they’d be available in a new “Jet Black” colorway.

At first blush, it looks good! It’s one of those things that has no practical benefit whatsoever — in fact, it costs more — but creates a special sort of desire in gadget lovers anyway. Everyone wants a nice thing.

If all of the iPhone hype has you interested, though, you should know that there are a few drawbacks to buying into the glossy new colour.

As spotted by The Daily Dot, Apple notes at the bottom of the iPhone 7’s product page that the Jet Black finish “may show fine micro-abrasions with use.” In other words, it will scratch more easily.

Beyond that, reporters getting hands-on time at Apple’s event have noted that the finish is particularly prone to fingerprints as well.

Now, none of this should be surprising. The iPhone 7 would be far from the first smartphone with a glossy finish to pick up smudges and scratches without effort. And again, it looks nice.

But the fact that Apple outright says that those worried about accidental markings invest in a case suggests that they might be an annoyance. If you’re paying extra to buy something for looks, chances are you don’t want to cover it up.

Nevertheless, we’ll be sure to let you know how severe the problem is in the coming days. If it doesn’t work out, it’s worth noting that there’s a new, non-glossy black iPhone as well.

