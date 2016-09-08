You'll have to pay more to get the new 'Jet Black' iPhone 7

Apple on Thursday morning AEST took the wraps off the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Aside from introducing a new camera setup and confirming the fears of headphone jack enthusiasts worldwide, perhaps the most notable thing about the new smartphones is that they will be available in new colours.

The slickest of these, at first blush, looks to be the new “jet black.” It’s the one on the far right here:

Pretty nice, right?

Well, Apple seems to think so too, because that model will cost a little bit more by default.

As Apple’s SVP of marketing Phil Schiller noted during the company’s Wednesday press event, the jet black iPhone 7 will only be available in 128GB and 256GB variants. That means its iPhone 7 version will start at $1,229 unlocked in Australia, while its iPhone 7 Plus version will start at $1,419 unlocked.

The other four colours, meanwhile, will also be available in a 32GB variant. So, those iPhone 7s will start at the traditional $1,079 unlocked, while their iPhone 7 Plus models will start at $1,269 unlocked.

While it’s nice that Apple has boosted each iPhone model’s storage in the first place, that added space might not be worth the premium for those interested in the flashy new colour.

As a reminder, the iPhone 7 is available for pre-order on 5:01pm AEST September 9, and will start shipping on September 16.

