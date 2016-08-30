Apple's iPhone 7 event invitation hints that the camera is getting a big upgrade

Want a hint at what’s coming in the next iPhone? A good place to look is the invitation to its launch event that Apple sent out Monday:

What’s up with all those blurry dots?

My informed guess: The iPhone 7 will be all about improvements to the camera.

That blur effect you see in the invitation is similar to the photography style called bokeh. You usually see that effect in DSLR cameras, but there are only a few smartphones like Huawei’s P9 that are able to create the look of the bokeh effect thanks to dual lenses on the camera.

And that’s exactly what the iPhone 7 Plus model is expected to have. According to numerous leaks, the Plus model will have a dual-lens camera that takes two images at once.

It could also be used to create that bokeh effect. If we had to guess, Apple is going to spend a lot of time talking about the improvements to the iPhone 7 camera since the rest of the phone isn’t expected to change much from the iPhone 6s.

