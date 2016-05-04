The iPhone 7 might have a headphone jack after all

A fresh leaked image posted on Chinese social media site Weibo spotted by 9to5Mac supposedly shows an iPhone 7 component

with a headphone jack.

This comes amid the rumours and controversy that the iPhone 7 will not have a headphone jack.

However, we’re not convinced that it’s true.

For one, the Chinese source of the leak has no history of reporting accurate rumours. Meanwhile, rumours that the iPhone 7 wouldn’t come with a headphone jack came from reputable sources, like MacOtakara.

And, as Benjamin Mayo of 9to5Mac suggested, the leaked component could be from a fake iPhone clone, which are common in China.

Since the leaked component is apparently designed for the 4.7-inch iPhone 7, Mayo put forth the possibility that only the smaller iPhone 7 model would have a headphone jack while the bigger 5.5-inch model wouldn’t. But Mayo also mentions that this strategy “does not sound very ‘Appley’,” as Apple tends to keep technologies consistent across iPhone lineups.

The rumours that the iPhone 7 wouldn’t have a headphone jack sparked controversy, as it means Apple would ditch the most universal standard to plug in headphones to listen to audio on iPhones. Those who spent a lot of money on expensive headphones, for example, wouldn’t be able to use the iPhone 7 to listen to music without an adaptor, which is less than ideal.

Since there’s no way to confirm or invalidate this rumour, there’s no way of knowing whether or not the iPhone 7 will have a headphone jack. But if we’re going off which rumours and reports are more consistent and believable, we’d have to say it’s more likely the iPhone 7 will not have a headphone jack when it releases later this year. We’ll know for sure in September, which is when Apple typically announces its new iPhones.

