Why Apple's big event in September is going to be very important, even if the iPhone is boring

The iPhone 7 is going to be a snooze.

That’s what everyone is saying about Apple’s upcoming iPhone because, apparently, it won’t come with a beautiful new design, which is what we’d usually expect this year considering the latest iPhone (the 6s) is the “tock” in Apple’s two-year tick-tock cycle.

Instead, the iPhone 7 will supposedly look exactly like the iPhone 6 generation, and it doesn’t seem like its new features will be all that exciting.

At the same time, despite the rumours of a boring upcoming iPhone, Apple’s Fall iPhone event that normally takes place in September could be very interesting, as we could potentially see a total refresh in what to expect from the company in the future.

And since I’m interested in technology, I can’t wait to hear how, or if, one of the biggest tech companies in the world is going to change things up about one of the most impactful pieces of technology ever released.

A new way of doing things

For one, we’ll finally find out if Apple will indeed switch up its usual two-year iPhone release cycle, which it hasn’t done since the release of the iPhone 3G in 2008. Supposedly, Apple is planning to release an iPhone with a fresh new design in 2017 to celebrate the iPhone’s 10th anniversary. As I mentioned above, we’d normally expect a new iPhone with a new design this year.

That’s significant because we might be waiting three years between each iPhone generation instead of the usual two from now on. It could change everything about how and when people buy iPhones. Will it change how often you buy an iPhone? Will you buy the first, second, or third model?

Letemsvetemapplem The most recent supposedly leaked image of the next iPhones.

The only hint at what the next iPhones will be called came from a sketchy rumour from a German Apple blog called Apfelpage.de, which claimed it will be called the “iPhone SE.”

And there’s always the chance that the three-year cycle is a one time thing. Apple could return to the usual two-year cycle after the supposedly special iPhone that Apple has in store for 2017. No one knows, which is why I’ll be listening very attentively during Apple’s iPhone event.

The headphone jack

Pretty much every rumour is claiming that Apple’s upcoming iPhone will not have a headphone jack, which sounds completely crazy because almost every single device that can play music has a headphone jack. Instead, we’ll either be using Bluetooth or the Lightning port to listen to music.

There are several rumours and theories as to why Apple would ditch the headphone jack on the next iPhone. Some say it will let Apple make thinner iPhones. Other say the digital signal from the iPhone’s Lightning port makes music sound better.

But the only explanation that matters is the one Apple provides. Hopefully, the company will give some sort of reasoning as to why its removing the most universal and ubiquitous connection port for listening to music. I am looking forward to understanding why I won’t be able to plug in my wired headphones anymore.

Apple could also not even give an explanation. Motorola didn’t mention the fact that the new Moto Z doesn’t have a headphone jack during its event. There was no justification, no explanation, no reasons why it’s better this way.

Apple’s iPhone event is apparently happening on September 7, and it will be interesting to see how everything about the iPhone will change, even if its design this year remains the same.

