Apple kicked off its iPhone 7 event with Tim Cook playing 'Carpool Karaoke'

Tim Cook is apparently just as big a fan of “Carpool Karaoke” as the rest of us.

The Apple CEO kicked off the iPhone 7 launch event in his own episode of the popular show, riding in a Range Rover with host James Corden and singer Pharrel Williams.

The CEO’s sang a song from his favourite band, One Direction, and “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Apple’s use of Carpool Kareoke to kick off its event was no accident. Apple Music emerged as the buyer for the series

in July, which is a spinoff of a segment on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Cook said new episodes of the show will be premiering on Apple Music early next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.