It looks like the iPhone 7 holds up better to accidental drops than the iPhone 6s

What good is a beautiful design if you’re going to cover it up with a cheap plastic case anyway?
Tech blog TabTimes performed drop tests of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus without a case and found that it performed pretty well.
In fact, compared to my own personal experience, as well as drop tests performed on the iPhone 6s line, the iPhone 7 line seems to hold up better than the iPhone 6s when it comes to body scuffs and screen cracks.
Of course, you should still be careful when handling a A$850+ device.
Check out how much damage the iPhone 7 can take:
But both devices seem pretty resilient considering the height they were dropped from. As far as we know, Apple didn't do anything specific to the iPhone 7 to make it more resilient to scuffs.
I recently dropped my iPhone 6s Plus without a case from about a foot off the ground and saw similar damage as both iPhone 7 models experienced from a taller height. Here's the damage on my iPhone 6s Plus.
Unfortunately, it seems as if the glass on the camera from both iPhone 7 models cracked during TabTimes' test. Here's a hairline crack on the iPhone 7.
And here's a crack on the iPhone 7 Plus' camera. Even though both cameras cracked a little, TabTimes says it didn't affect the cameras and the pictures they take.
The only issue TabTimes found with the cameras after the drop tests is both iPhone 7 models wouldn't be responsive until they unlocked the phone, so they couldn't stop recording on the iPhones without unlocking them first.
The most surprising thing from TabTimes' drop tests is that none of the screens on either iPhone 7 cracked.
