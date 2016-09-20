It looks like the iPhone 7 holds up better to accidental drops than the iPhone 6s

What good is a beautiful design if you’re going to cover it up with a cheap plastic case anyway?

Tech blog TabTimes performed drop tests of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus without a case and found that it performed pretty well.

In fact, compared to my own personal experience, as well as drop tests performed on the iPhone 6s line, the iPhone 7 line seems to hold up better than the iPhone 6s when it comes to body scuffs and screen cracks.

Of course, you should still be careful when handling a A$850+ device.

Check out how much damage the iPhone 7 can take:

Tech blog TabTimes performed drop tests on both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus from relatively short and high drops. TabTime/YouTube TabTime tested to see how the metallic body of both iPhone 7 models fared against drops. TabTime/YouTube And, as you'd expect, both iPhone 7 models got scuffs and minor dents. TabTime/YouTube But both devices seem pretty resilient considering the height they were dropped from. As far as we know, Apple didn't do anything specific to the iPhone 7 to make it more resilient to scuffs. TabTime/YouTube I recently dropped my iPhone 6s Plus without a case from about a foot off the ground and saw similar damage as both iPhone 7 models experienced from a taller height. Here's the damage on my iPhone 6s Plus. Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider Unfortunately, it seems as if the glass on the camera from both iPhone 7 models cracked during TabTimes' test. Here's a hairline crack on the iPhone 7. TabTime/YouTube And here's a crack on the iPhone 7 Plus' camera. Even though both cameras cracked a little, TabTimes says it didn't affect the cameras and the pictures they take. TabTime/YouTube The only issue TabTimes found with the cameras after the drop tests is both iPhone 7 models wouldn't be responsive until they unlocked the phone, so they couldn't stop recording on the iPhones without unlocking them first. TabTime/YouTube The most surprising thing from TabTimes' drop tests is that none of the screens on either iPhone 7 cracked. TabTimes/YouTube Meanwhile, previous drop tests from the iPhone 6s showed that the iPhone 6s line cracked from similar heights after repeated drops. Again, Apple did not claim that it used a stronger glass for the iPhone 7 line. SquareTrade/YouTube

