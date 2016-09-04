US

Apple is announcing a new iPhone on September 7 -- here's what you're getting

Chris Snyder, Kif Leswing

The latest iteration of the iPhone hasn’t been announced yet, but there are already lots of rumours and leaks about what it might look like. Here’s a roundup of everything that we’ve heard so far, including a controversial missing headphone jack and a new dongle.

