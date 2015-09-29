The iPhone 6S just launched, but there are already rumours about how the iPhone 7 might be different

Lisa Eadicicco The iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

Apple’s iPhone 6S just went on sale three days ago, but rumours about what we might see in the next model have already started to circulate.

A new report claims that Apple is planning to make the iPhone 7 resistant to water.

The rumour originated on Chinese social network Weibo, where an account called “Daren mobile phone chip” shared a few details about the next iPhone’s design.

The account seems to have a reputation for leaking news about the technology industry, as its been cited in a few Chinese blogs in the past. Japanese Apple blog Makotakara was the first to pick up on the new posts.

Apple is also reportedly planning to use a new material for the iPhone’s casing in addition to making the new phone water resistant. The iPhone 6S features an even stronger type of aluminium than what Apple has used on its previous iPhones, but the company is reportedly considering a new material altogether. It’s unclear what that material will be, but the Weibo post notes that the iPhone 6S will be the last iPhone to use a metal casing. Apple already developed a prototype version of the next iPhone, according to the post.

It’s not surprising to learn that Apple may be considering a new iPhone design that’s resistant to water. Many of Apple’s competitors have released water resistant Android phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S5 and Sony Xperia Z3.

Apple has tested water resistant gadgets in the past, according to a former Apple employee. But, at the time this person worked at Apple, the technology wasn’t “100%” waterproof, so Apple didn’t publicize it.

Tests have suggested that the iPhone 6S is water resistant, although Apple doesn’t advertise it. YouTube tech reviewer Zach Straley recently tested both of Apple’s newest iPhones and found that they lasted for an hour under water without enduring significant damage.

It’s too soon to know what Apple is planning for the next iPhone, but we’re expecting to see a higher quality camera as well. As of last month, Apple was ordering six-element lenses for a future iPhone to be released after the iPhone 6S, a source in Apple’s supply chain previously told Business Insider. Apple’s current iPhones have five-element lens cameras.

Regardless of whether or not these claims are true, it’s important to keep in mind that Apple’s plans could change before the next iPhone is actually released.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.