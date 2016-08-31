The latest iPhone 7 rumour says it'll come in five colours, including a new glossy black

Martin Hajek This is not a leak, but rather iPhone 7 concept art from designer Martin Hajek.

A new leak from Japanese Apple blog MacOtakara claims that Apple’s next iPhone — presumably called the iPhone 7 — will be available in five different colours.

An alleged photo of the upcoming device’s SIM trays suggests that the phone will come in the usual silver, gold, and “Rose Gold,” but will now be joined by two black finishes: one matte, and one glossy.

The last of those is new. MacOtakara has previously claimed that Apple plans to discontinue its current “Space Grey” colour in favour of a darker black shade; here, it says a fifth, glossier alternative will resemble that of

Apple’s Mac Pro desktop.

Here’s a look at the purported SIM trays:

Apple on Monday sent out press invites for an event to be held on September 7 in San Francisco, where it’s widely expected to launch the new phones.

And at this point, nearly everything about the phone appears to have slipped into the wild in some form or another.

Together, all of it seems to point at a phone that will be decidedly unremarkable. Given that the hot leak circulating a week away from its launch is a slightly different version of a colour it might already have, it’d be a surprise if it wasn’t.

