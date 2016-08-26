The iPhone 7 isn't out yet but you can already order cases for it

Thanks to leakers and the intense interest around unreleased Apple products, we have a pretty good idea of what the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will look like.

But it’s still just a hunch — Apple hasn’t said anything, and won’t until the device launches next month. The devices might not even be called the “iPhone 7.”

One case company thinks the leaked schematics being passed around Asia are good enough, and has already started selling cases for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Spigen has put over 30 individual iPhone 7 cases up for pre-order, Apple Insider spotted on Thursday. 15 are for the bigger model, which Spigen is referring to as the “iPhone 7 Plus,” and there are 18 cases for the “iPhone 7.”

The cases start at $15 and range up to $40 depending on how much protection and other features you want. Spigen says the cases will ship in October.

In recent years, cases based on leaked schematics and other rumours have popped up ahead of iPhone launches, because having cases on the first day that people are buying the new device can be very lucrative.

Apple will certainly have its own cases available on day one.

The Spigen cases are compatible with the most recent iPhone 7 rumours — even if they don’t turn out to match up with the still-unannounced final design:

No headphone port.

A design largely similar to the iPhone 6 and 6S.

Two models, with the larger model (the “Plus”) having a dual-lens camera.

Apple will most likely reveal the new iPhones next month at an event in the Bay Area — but if you can’t wait, you can preorder a case now.

