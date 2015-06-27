More evidence that big changes could be coming to the iPhone's camera

Ever since Apple bought Israel-based camera company LinX for an estimated $US20 million in April, there’s been some speculation that the company could be working on a dual camera for the next iPhone.

Now, a new report from Taiwanese publication Business Weekly claims that Apple has at least been experimenting with ways to fit more than one camera lens into the iPhone.

The report says that Apple has been working with dual camera lenses for the iPhone for three years.

But, it’s never actually implemented this technology in any products because it’s been facing some technical issues, reports Business Weekly.

First, the report indicates that Apple’s early tests with dual lens cameras resulted in blurry images. Second, the report claims that Apple hasn’t been able to find a manufacturer capable of building enough camera modules in the allotted time.

Now, however, Business Weekly reports that LinX’s technology will be able to help Apple solve that blurry image issue. And, Apple is also said to be working with Largan Precision Co., a company that supplies camera lens modules for computers and mobile devices. This could help the company produce the necessary number of components needed to actually add a dual camera to its products.

It’s worth noting that the HTC One M8 already has a dual camera, which allows the phone to capture images with 3-D effects.

It’s unclear what Apple would plan to use the technology for, but a note from the analysts at Macquarie provided some insight about how the company could improve the iPhone’s camera.

The firm looked at what LinX succeeds at in terms of camera technology and applied that to the iPhone, writing the following (emphasis is our own):

LinX is an Israeli CCM maker with leading technologies in multiple sensors, which provides better performance in terms of low light shooting, HDR, refocusing, colour fidelity, and shutter lag…Apple should be able to reduce the height of CCM by replacing one large sensor with multiple smaller ones (so no more protruding cameras), reduce noise, improve sensitivity and sharpness in a low-light environment, and enable 3-D object modelling

We won’t know what Apple has in store for its next iPhone until it officially unveils it, which will likely happen in September. But, one of the most persistent rumours around the phone, which is rumoured to be called the iPhone 6s or iPhone 7, is that Apple is planning some major camera upgrades.

