Here's the biggest reason why people are upgrading to the iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 isn’t a major change if you’ve used an iPhone before, but it’s still selling in the millions.

So why are people spending the money on a new iPhone? Turns out, it’s all about battery life, according to a study of American consumers conducted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The iPhone’s slightly improved battery life was cited as the number one reason why consumers upgraded to the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, followed by the newest model’s water-resistance, camera quality, and faster performance.

Apparently, BAML didn’t ask about the headphone jack.

Here are the results from the BAML survey:

