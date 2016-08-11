Apple is planning to announce the iPhone 7 on September 7

Getty Apple CEO Tim Cook at a recent product launch event.

Apple is planning to announce the next version of the iPhone on September 7, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

Expectations are relatively muted for the so-called iPhone 7.

According to several recent reports and leaks, the iPhone 7 will look very similar to the iPhone 6s, although it will have redesigned antenna lines on the back and a larger camera lens for improved photo quality. The Plus model of the iPhone with a 5.5-inch screen is said to have a new dual-lens camera that takes even better photos than the single lens.

Apple is also expected to remove the headphone jack and push wireless Bluetooth headphones and headphones that connect to the Lightning charging port instead.

Here’s a look at a recent iPhone 7 leak:

The company has not officially announced the September 7 date, but it does typically send out invitations to the press and analysts about two weeks before product launch events. We could have confirmation as early as next week.

The iPhone 7 won’t be the only major gadget announcement of the day. Sony plans to announce an updated version of the PlayStation 4 on September 7, too.

