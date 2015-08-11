LEAKED: Video claims to show Apple's next iPhone next to the current one

A new video gives us an idea of how the iPhone 6S will compare to the iPhone 6 in terms of design.

Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy, who is perhaps best known for uncovering the so-called “Bendgate” scandal around the iPhone 6 Plus, just posted a new video that supposedly shows the iPhone 6S back plate (gold, right) alongside that of the iPhone 6 (grey, left).

Sonny Dickson, who has posted accurate images of unreleased Apple products in the past, sent the component to Hilsenteger.

Although the two panels look identical, Hilsenteger examined them both in detail and measured them to illustrate the differences. The iPhone 6S is ever so slightly larger than the iPhone 6, according to Hilsenteger’s measurements. The iPhone 6S is said to be 138.26mm x 67.16mm, while the iPhone 6 is 138.09mm x 66.91mm.

This change in size is important, says Hilsenteger, because it could prevent an issue such as Bendgate from happening with Apple’s new phone.

The back panel shown in the video looks a lot like one in photos previously published by 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman. It’s another indication that the iPhone 6S will look almost exactly like the iPhone 6.

We’re expecting to learn more about the iPhone 6S in September, since Apple is rumoured to be planning a media event on Sept. 9.

Check out the full video below.

