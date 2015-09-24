The iPhone 6S is as powerful as Apple's new MacBook, test claims

Reviewers have said the new iPhone 6S is a noticeable improvement over the iPhone 6 in terms of overall speed and performance.

However, it looks like the new iPhone is also more powerful than Apple’s recently unveiled 12-inch MacBook, at least according to one test.

Daring Fireball’s John Gruber compared test results from the iPhone 6S and new MacBook to find that the results from Apple’s latest iPhone were actually higher in some cases.

Both devices were tested using GeekBench — a tool that measures the general performance of computers and mobile devices.

On the single core test from GeekBench, the iPhone 6S scored a 2,500, which is higher than the scores of both the 1.1GHz MacBook (2,295 score) and 1.2GHz MacBook (2,420 score).

GeekBench tests gadgets in three separate categories and combines them to provide a general performance score. These categories are designed to test how the device performs overall, how well it can run video games, apps for content creation, and general high-performance computing applications. It also tests the memory bandwidth of a computer, which impacts software that works with large amounts of data.

“The new iPhone 6S beats the new MacBook in single-core performance on GeekBench, and is within spitting distance in multi-core,” Gruber wrote. “I can’t wait to see the scores for the iPad Pro later this year.”

A core is the basic computational unit in a processor, as Stack Overflow, a question-and-answer site for programmers, explains. The more cores a processor has, the more tasks it’s capable of handling at once. A tool such as GeekBench’s single-core test is useful when trying to figure out how powerful the individual parts (cores) of a processor actually are.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.