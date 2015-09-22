Every model of Apple's iPhone 6S is already sold out

If you haven’t ordered your new iPhone yet, be prepared to wait a few weeks.

Although the new iPhones officially debut on Sept. 25, all models are already sold out on Apple’s website, which blog 9to5Mac first noticed.

All versions of the iPhone 6S, which include all colour combinations and storage options regardless of carrier, are back ordered by one to two weeks.

The larger 5.5-inch iPhone 6S Plus is on hold for three to four weeks.

This isn’t unusual — Apple’s new iPhones usually sell out fast. It’s rare to receive your iPhone on launch day unless you place your order as soon as Apple’s preorder page goes live.

Last year, the iPhone 6 Plus was particularly hard to find. Business Insider’s Nicholas Carlson couldn’t find an iPhone 6 Plus after visiting three AT&T stores weeks after the phone officially launched.

Last year Apple sold 10 million iPhones in their first weekend of availability, and the company told CNBC that it’s on pace to beat that record this year.

