Apple sold more than 13 million new iPhones this weekend

Apple just announced that it has sold more than 13 million units of its new iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus in their first weekend on the market.

This beats the record Apple set last year when it sold more than 10 million iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus units during the phones’ opening weekend.

Developing…

