One of the most accurate Apple analysts just spilled a ton of new details about the iPhone 6s

Business Insider The iPhone 6 Plus (left) and iPhone 6 (right)

Apple is reportedly planning some significant changes for its next iPhone, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has made accurate predictions about some Apple products in the past.

Here are Kuo’s latest predictions for the next iPhone, which were published by Apple Insider:

The next iPhone, which is said to be called the iPhone 6s, will come with a new design with different casing materials , Kuo writes in his latest research note according to Apple Insider. One of these new casings could include a rose gold option that would match the Apple Watch Edition.

, Kuo writes in his latest research note according to Apple Insider. One of these new casings could include that would match the Apple Watch Edition. There are some internal design changes in store too , writes Kuo, that will supposedly address the bending issue a few iPhone 6 Plus owners reported following the phone’s launch.

, writes Kuo, that will supposedly address the bending issue a few iPhone 6 Plus owners reported following the phone’s launch. Apple may also release a larger 5.5-inch model of its next iPhone that may include a scratch-resistant sapphire coating. But, this depends on how the phone holds up in drop testing, Kuo writes.

But, this depends on how the phone holds up in drop testing, Kuo writes. The camera on Apple’s so-called iPhone 6s is expected to get a new 12-megapixel sensor , which is a bit bigger than the current iPhone 6 and 6 Plus’ 8-megapixel camera.

, which is a bit bigger than the current iPhone 6 and 6 Plus’ 8-megapixel camera. Apple may put another microphone near the iPhone 6s’ speaker to improve sound quality, too .

. The next iPhone will reportedly support Force Touch just like the Apple Watch . This means the screen will be able to tell how hard you’re pressing on the screen in addition to detecting where you’re tapping the display. Kuo thinks this will be the next iPhone’s biggest selling point.

. This means the screen will be able to tell how hard you’re pressing on the screen in addition to detecting where you’re tapping the display. Kuo thinks this will be the next iPhone’s biggest selling point. The phone is said to come in 4.7 and 5.5-inch screen sizes, but there won’t be a new 4-inch iPhone this year, Kuo writes in his latest report.

Kuo writes in his latest report. There will reportedly be an improved fingerprint scanner on the iPhone 6 successor that is more accurate and provides more secure, faster readings to improve the Apple Pay experience.

Kuo is regarded as being one of the most accurate Apple analysts. His predictions aren’t always 100% correct, but he usually gets the broad details right. For example, last April long before the Apple Watch was announced, he predicted that the most expensive model would cost several thousand US dollars. He also reported that both the casings and the watch bands would be available in various materials since Apple would focus on fashion.

His predictions about the iPhone 5s/5c in 2013 were even more impressive, though. He predicted that Apple would release a gold colour option for the iPhone and that the company would stop selling the iPhone 5 in favour of the iPhone 5c.

What’s interesting, though, is that Kuo refers to Apple’s next iPhone as the “iPhone 6s” instead of the “iPhone 7.” In a previous report, he said that the change would be so drastic compared to the iPhone 6 that Apple might skip calling it the 6s altogether and go straight to 7.

We won’t really know what Apple has in store until the company decides to officially unveil its next iPhone, which usually happens in September.

NOW WATCH: 6 ways to master the iPhone calendar app



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.