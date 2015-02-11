The world's most accurate Apple analyst says the next iPhone will come with an improved fingerprint scanner

Apple isn’t expected to release its next iPhone until September, but we may have already learned about one significant improvement.

Ming Chi Kuo of KGI Securities believes the next iPhone will come with an improved fingerprint sensor to reduce reading errors, MacRumors reports.

This is expected to make Apple Pay safer and more easy to use. In a note to investors, Kuo also wrote that he expects Apple to release its new iPhone in the third quarter of 2015.

This would line up with Apple’s previous iPhone launches, which usually come in September.

Kuo is one of the most accurate Apple analysts out there. He’s based in Taiwan, which means he probably has a lot of access to Apple’s supply chain. He nailed almost every detail about the iPhone 5 and the iPhone 6, including the fact that the iPhone 6 wouldn’t come with a sapphire display.

Other than an improved fingerprint sensor, Apple’s next iPhone is also expected to come with a better camera.

