Apple is launching a new 'rose gold' colour option for the iPhone 6S that looks like the super expensive Apple Watch, report says

For months we’ve been hearing that Apple plans to launch a new pink colour for the iPhone 6S, but now we have a better idea of exactly how that will look.

The iPhone 6S will come in a rose gold colour that looks exactly like the colour choice Apple introduced for its high-end Apple Watch, reports 9to5mac’s Mark Gurman.

Gurman describes the colour as a “copper-like variation” of the gold colour Apple originally launched with the iPhone 5S back in 2013. It will have the same colour as the Apple Watch Edition’s rose gold casing, but the iPhone will be made of aluminium.

The Wall Street Journal reported back in March that Apple was considering adding pink to its lineup. But until this point, it wasn’t specifically clear what shade of pink that would be. Apple has launched pink iPods and the pink iPhone 5C in the past, but if Gurman’s report proves correct the pink iPhone 6S won’t look anything like those gadgets.

This rose gold colour choice isn’t the only Apple Watch feature coming to the iPhone. Apple is expected to bring the Apple Watch’s Force Touch screen and its animated wallpapers to the phone as well. We’ll know for sure when Apple holds its event on Sept. 9.

