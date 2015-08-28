Everything we know so far about the next iPhone

The successor to the iPhone 6 is due to release in September.
In recent weeks and months, we’ve learnt much more about the upcoming iPhone’s rumoured new features.
We’ve compiled a list of everything we know about the next iPhone.
Here’s what (we think) we know so far.
Leaked photos of the alleged 'iPhone 6s'' shell were obtained by 9to5Mac. They show that the next iPhone is probably going to look the same as the iPhone 6.
Every 'S' model of Apple's iPhones have been physically identical to its non-S predecessors, so the accuracy this leak is entirely likely.
After apparent discussions with Apple's suppliers, The Wall Street Journal reported that the next iPhone will be available in the same 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch variations that are currently available.
The same Wall Street Journal report claims that Apple's supposed suppliers said there would be a pink option for the iPhone's aluminium casing.
These pictures from a Chinese social media network make it look more pink than it does 'rose gold,' and these pictures could easily be faked. Still, it's in the rumour mill.
MacRumors noticed that KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks that the next iPhone's internal hardware and features will be improved to the point that Apple will skip the 'S' model for the next iPhone and just call it the iPhone 7.
However, a fresher image leak shows what looks like the box for an iPhone 6S Plus, which suggests that Apple will continue with the 'S' generation nomenclature for its next iPhone.
Normally, the S model of an iPhone generation comes with some performance improvements and sometimes an added feature or two. For example, Apple added Touch ID and a dual-flash in the 5s, while the iPhone 5 did not have these features.
Bloomberg reported that Apple partnered with Samsung in April to develop new processors for the next iPhone. Presumably, the new processors will allow for better performance.
Conversely, rumours form 9to5Mac have also emerged that Apple will use Qualcomm chips that will give the next iPhone faster LTE performance, as well as more efficient power management for better battery life.
Apple blogger John Gruber posted via The Tech Block that 'Apple is working on the biggest camera jump ever.'
Gruber's account suggests that Apple's new camera for the next iPhone could have two lenses and it could take DSLR-quality photos. But the account is vague and there are barely any details.
The Wall Street Journal reported back in April that Apple bought the Israeli high-quality, small-form-factor camera maker LinX, which could lead to some major improvements to the iPhone's camera. But it's nothing concrete, as Apple (and other tech companies) often buy companies like LinX and nothing comes of it, at least not in the immediate future.
Business Insider spoke with sources familiar with Apple's supply chain who said that the next iPhone will have a 12-megapixel camera.
iPhones have had an 8-megapixel camera ever since the iPhone 4, so this would be a timely update for the iPhone's camera, especially when competing Android phones have around 13 or more megapixel cameras.
Selfies where you can't actually see yourself is apparently an issue Apple could fix, as it's also rumoured that the next iPhone will have a front-facing flash for its FaceTime camera. However, we haven't seen image leaks with extra holes for the flash, so this rumour might be bogus.
The freshest rumours from 9to5Mac claims that Apple has been working on a 4-inch iPhone with similar specs as the iPhone 6, but it's not ready to be released, and probably won't make an appearance at Apple annual fall iPhone event.
The rumours also say the iPhone 5C will also be discontinued, and that Apple will only offer the 6S, 6S Plus, and iPhone 5S when the 6S and 6S Plus are launched.
Apple faced a debacle when people were reporting that their iPhone 6 Plus' would bend under a certain amount of pressure. Some said it would even bend in the pockets of tight pants.
But Apple is apparently using a tougher metal that has more zinc and less aluminium that will give the iPhone 6S' almost three times more resistance against bending.
Animated wallpapers already exist on the current iPhone, but it's nowhere near as nice as the animated wallpapers you find in the Apple Watch.
Objects might appears against a dark background when you unlock/activate the iPhone and they will begin to animate organically and realistically. For example, the coloured dust pictured right could start off as a dot and explode as you unlock your phone.
