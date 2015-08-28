The iPhone 6S will release with a fourth colour option, report says

Daliliulian.net You probably won’t find these gold iPhones on Apple shelves when the 6S and 6S Plus come out.

There might be a new colour option for the iPhone 6S, which several rumours claimed would be pink. It might be “rose gold” instead, according to 9to5Mac.

The front of the rose gold iPhone 6S will be white, 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman also claims.

You might check out the 18-karat rose gold Apple Watch to get an idea of what a rose gold iPhone would look like, except that Apple Watch model is made from real gleaming “rose gold” and costs a fortune, so it’s highly unlikely the rose gold iPhone will also be made of actual rose gold.

Instead, it will probably have the same matte anodized aluminium texture as the silver, space grey, and gold iPhones. Gurman says it will have a look closer to that of copper.

Other rumours about the upcoming iPhone includes a Force Touch, which Gurman also claims will not actually be called Force Touch. No name alternatives were offered in his report.

We’ve also seen rumours that the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus will have animated wallpapers, a 12-megapixel camera, 4K video recording, and they won’t bend as easily as the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

NOW WATCH: How to make your iPhone run faster



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.