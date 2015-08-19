German carriers have reportedly revealed when Apple will release the iPhone 6S

Apple has yet to unveil its new iPhones, but we may already have an idea of when we can expect to see them in stores.

A German blog claims to have confirmed a Sept. 18 launch date for the iPhone 6S with two carriers in the country.

The blog, Macerkopf, says that carriers in Germany are already preparing to launch Apple’s new iPhone on that day.

This falls in line with another rumour that surfaced on Chinese culture blog M.I.C Gadget, which said Apple would hold an event on Sept. 11 and would launch the iPhone 6S on Sept. 18.

It’s unclear how legitimate this information is, however, since there are also conflicting reports indicating Apple has different plans.

John Paczkowski of BuzzFeed News, who is usually reliable, says Apple is likely to hold its iPhone launch event on Sept. 9, but that could still mean Apple makes the new iPhones available in stores the following week. A rumour from June that was reported by blog Mobile News, however, claimed that the new iPhone would be released on Sept. 25.

Although rumours about when the iPhone 6S will launch have been inconsistent, most reports and analyst predictions about what changes Apple will bring to the next iPhone have been steady.

Many are expecting the next iPhone to launch in two sizes just like the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. The iPhone 6S is also said to come with a new screen that has Apple’s Force Touch technology built-in, a better 12-megapixel camera, and a faster processor.

