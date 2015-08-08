We now have a good idea when Apple will start selling the next iPhone

Assuming Apple follows the iPhone release pattern it always does, the next iPhone will go on sale September 18.

According to John Paczkowski of BuzzFeed, who has an excellent track record of breaking Apple News, Apple will announce the next iPhone, the so-called iPhone 6S, the week of September 7, likely on September 9.

Apple typically starts selling new iPhones on the Friday the week after the announcement. That will be September 18 in this year.

