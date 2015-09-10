Here's how much the new iPhones cost

Apple just announced pricing for its two new iPhones, the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

With a two-year contract, the iPhone 6 will start at $US199 for 16 GB of storage, while the iPhone 6S will start at $US299 for the same storage. The iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus prices range up to $US399 and $US499, respectively.

Apple is also updating the pricing for its older phones (see below).

And finally, Apple introduced a new iPhone Upgrade Program. More details to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.