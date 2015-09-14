Apple says iPhone 6S pre-orders are 'very strong'

Apple has announced that the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus have received record numbers of pre-orders, especially in China where shipping times have slipped into the weeks.

Sales, according to Apple, were “very strong” and are on track to beat the 10 million the 6 and 6 Plus did. While Apple didn’t break out specific models, shipping times for the 6S Plus are longer than the 6S, implying a larger demand.

Pre-orders began over the weekend and the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus officially goes on sale in-store on September 25.

The new iPhones include iOS 9 and “3D Touch,” a feature that can measure the “force” of a touch and respond accordingly, opening up a new way of interacting with the device. The camera was also improved to shoot 4K video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.