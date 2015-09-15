Apple's new iPhone 6S Plus may be really hard to find at launch, says the world's most accurate Apple analyst

Lisa Eadicicco The iPhone 6S (left) and iPhone 6S Plus (right)

It was extremely hard to get your hands on the iPhone 6 Plus when it initially launched last September.

Now, a report suggests the iPhone 6S Plus may be just as difficult to find due to some issues within Apple’s supply chain.

In a new note to clients, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo writes that one of Apple’s suppliers, Minebea, is having trouble producing the backlight module for the iPhone 6S Plus’ screen, reports Apple Insider.

Because of this, Apple is reportedly rushing to place orders with a competing supplier, Radiant.

This snag could mean that the larger 5.5-inch version of Apple’s newest iPhone will be available in limited quantities at launch.

The shipping date for iPhone 6S Plus has already been pushed back by between three and four weeks past the Sept. 25 launch date, according to Apple’s website. Kuo thinks availability could suffer further once the phone is officially released, according to Apple Insider. The 4.7-inch iPhone 6S, by comparison, is set to ship on Sept. 25.

Kuo believes that Radiant may be better suited to create these components since the supplier has made backlight modules for the 7.9-inch iPad mini in the past.

The KGI Securities analyst is known for being accurate when it comes to making predictions about Apple’s upcoming products. He nailed several details about the iPhone 6S as well as Apple’s previous-generation iPhones before they were officially unveiled.

The note comes just as Apple announced on Monday that preorders for its new phone were “very strong.” The company says sales are on pace to beat last year’s opening weekend sales of 10 million.

Apple has not immediately responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

