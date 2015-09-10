Big, beautiful photos of Apple's new iPhones

Apple just unveiled two new iPhones — the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

Both phones come with an aluminium design just like Apple’s current iPhones, new pressure sensitive technology called 3D Touch, and more.

The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus will be available starting Sept. 25. Like the iPhone 6, the new 6S will start at $US199 on a two-year carrier contract, while the 6S Plus starts at $US299 for the base model on a two-year agreement.

Here’s a closer look at Apple’s newest iPhones.

Here's the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S side by side. The iPhone 6S has a 4.7-inch screen, while the iPhone 6S Plus is bigger, with a 5.5-inch screen. The sizes are the same as last year's models. Lisa Eadicicco The iPhone 6S comes in a new rose gold colour option this year. Notice the pink trim around the home button. Lisa Eadicicco Here's a closer look at the back of the rose gold iPhone. Lisa Eadicicco The iPhone 6S comes with a new feature called 3D Touch. That means you can press down harder on the screen to launch certain actions. For instance, if you press the Mail app icon, you get this menu showing you how many unread emails you have, plus some other info. Lisa Eadicicco You can also use 3D Touch to preview emails within the Mail app, preview links in text messages, and more. Lisa Eadicicco There are some gorgeous new moving wallpapers on the iPhone 6S too, such as this one of a blue flower. Lisa Eadicicco The screen on Apple's new iPhone is just as sharp as that of the iPhone 6S, with a 1334 x 750 Retina display. Lisa Eadicicco Both new iPhones are capable of shooting 4K video too, unlike Apple's older iPhones. Lisa Eadicicco The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus both come with 12-megapixel cameras, which is a step up from the 8-megapixel camera on last year's iPhone 6. Lisa Eadicicco If you want a gold iPhone, you'll have to get the iPhone 6S or 6S Plus. Apple stopped selling last year's iPhone 6 in that colour. Lisa Eadicicco Here's how the iPhone 6S looks alongside the Galaxy S6, its biggest Android competitor. Both phones have metal and glass in their design, but the S6 has a glass back while the iPhone's is aluminium. Lisa Eadicicco Here's another look at the silver iPhone 6S. Lisa Eadicicco

