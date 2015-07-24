More photos of the iPhone 6S have reportedly leaked

Apple’s next iPhone is going to look a lot like the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, if a new leak turns out to be true.

French blog Nowhereelse.fr posted a batch of photos that it claims came from Apple’s iPhone assembly line.

The photos don’t tell us too much about the phone, but one image reportedly shows what the front of Apple’s next iPhone could look like. It looks identical to that of the iPhone 6 Plus, as shown below.

And here’s two more images that supposedly show batches of the front panels for Apple’s new iPhone.

It’s not too surprising to learn that the iPhone 6S will probably resemble the iPhone 6. Since it’s expected to be an “S” upgrade, it’s likely that many of the new enhancements will be internal rather than design-related. The biggest change is expected to be the addition of Force Touch to the iPhone’s screen, which would enable your phone to detect how hard your pressing on the display rather than just where you’re pressing or swiping. This technology is already available in the Apple Watch’s screen and the new MacBook’s touch pad.

Nowhereelse.fr has a decent track record when it comes to reporting on unreleased Apple products. It published a few photos of the iPhone 6 before it was officially announced that turned out to be accurate. However, since this panel looks exactly like that of the iPhone 6, there’s no concrete evidence that it’s actually an image of the new phone rather than an old photo of the current phone.

Apple is expected to introduce its new iPhone in September as it has done in years past. A report from Reuters at the end of June indicated that Apple had already started producing components for its new phones. Other than a Force Touch screen, the new iPhone 6S is expected to come with a better 12-megapixel camera and a new rose gold colour option.

