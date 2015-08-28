Here are all of the things we're expecting to see at Apple's big event

Apple just sent out invitations to its next major event, which takes place on September 9.

The tech giant confirmed on Tuesday that it will host its event at the 7000-seat Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, which is the same venue the company revealed the Apple II computer back in April 1977.

We won’t know exactly what Apple has in store until the event, but based on Apple’s history and recent reports we have a pretty good idea of what they might unveil.

Here’s a look at the announcements we’re expecting to see next month.

Apple will probably unveil its next iPhone, which would be the headline announcement of the entire event.

In years past, Apple has held an event in early September to introduce its new flagship phones. This year, we’re expecting to see two new phones called the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. Both phones are expected to come with Force Touch technology in their screens, better cameras with a 12-megapixel camera, and a stronger build.

It’s also been widely reported that Apple will announce a new Apple TV.

Apple hasn’t refreshed its Apple TV in quite some time, so we’re expecting to see a new one next month. The next Apple TV will reportedly come with faster internal components, its own App Store, and a new remote control.

Apple will also tell us when iOS 9 will be released.

iOS 9 is Apple’s new software update for iPhones and iPads. With iOS 9, Apple focused on making its iPhone software smoother and more secure. A new version of Siri will also debut with the software, which makes smart predictions about queries you may ask depending on your behaviour. This could be why Apple teased its big event with Siri on the invitation.

Apple will probably talk about updates to the Apple Watch.

Last year, Apple took the wraps off its much-rumoured smartwatch. It’s unclear if they will talk about what to expect in the next iteration of the watch, but the company is likely to tell us when watchOS 2 will launch. WatchOS 2 is the company’s next big software update for the Apple Watch, and it brings improvements such as the ability to connect to WiFi networks when your iPhone isn’t around and support for native apps.

Other stuff

There are some other Apple rumours floating around, but it’s unclear if we’ll see them addressed at this event. Apple is said to be working on a larger iPad called the iPad Pro, which will have a 12-inch screen instead of the standard iPad’s 9.7-inch screen. Apple sometimes holds a separate event in September to talk about updates to its iPad and Mac products.

Multiple reports have also indicated Apple has been working on its own subscription TV service that would essentially be a slimmed down version of cable. It was initially expected to launch this fall, but some reports have said it may be delayed.

We’ll be covering the event live as it happens on September 9.

