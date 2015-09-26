What it was like at Apple's iconic 5th Avenue store during the launch of the iPhone 6S

iPhone launches aren’t like other product launches.

People line up for days to get the phone as soon as the Apple Store opens. Employees cheer just as loudly as the crowd. You get congratulated and applauded for buying the phone on your way out of the store.

If you’ve never been to the Apple Store for an iPhone launch, here’s a look at what the experience was like at the 5th Ave. Apple Store in New York City on Friday as the iPhone 6S was released.

People lined up in the plaza outside of the 5th Ave. Apple Store just to get into the store. Lisa Eadicicco It looked like Apple Store employees were having a great time. They clapped and cheered as customers entered the store. Lisa Eadicicco They even did the wave just before the store opened at 8 a.m. Lisa Eadicicco The lines to buy the phone inside the store were pretty long, too. Lisa Eadicicco Some customers opened their phones in the store as soon as they purchased them. Lisa Eadicicco It looks like this customer bought a gold iPhone 6S Plus. Lisa Eadicicco Some gathered around the demo stations to look at the new iPhones on display. Lisa Eadicicco This is Justina Siciunaite. She was the first official customer to buy the iPhone 6S. Apple She said she got in line 2 a.m. to get inside the store right away. Here she is opening the phone as the crowd watches. Lisa Eadicicco Some Apple Store employees even knelt down to catch the phone just in case she dropped it after opening in (yes, that happened to the first iPhone 6 customer last year). Lisa Eadicicco Be prepared for clapping and cheering when you leave the store, too. As customers exited the store with their new iPhones, Apple staff shouted their congratulations. Lisa Eadicicco

