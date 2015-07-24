10 new Apple products we're expecting to see this year

We’re about halfway through the year, which means there’s still plenty of time for Apple to show us the new products that will come to market during the holiday season.
Apple typically introduces its new iPhones in September, but there are several other Apple products that have been rumoured over the past few months that we have yet to hear about.
Here’s a look at what we’re expecting to see from Apple before the year is over.
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 6S, the successor to its current flagship, in September. The phone is expected to come with a Force Touch screen just like the Apple Watch, a better camera with a 12-megapixel sensor compared to the current iPhone's 8-megapixel camera, and new colour options.
Reports suggest this new iPhone 6S will come in a larger size option as well. If Apple follows its current naming convention, we can expect this phone to be called the iPhone 6S Plus.
Apple has been rumoured to be working on a larger 12-inch iPad for quite some time, and there's a chance we'll see it in October. Apple usually introduces its new iPads during that month, and reports from Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal indicate Apple will release this bigger model before the year is over. It's said to be called the 'iPad Pro.'
Since Apple usually unveils new iPads in October, there's been some speculation about a new iPad mini. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is notoriously accurate when it comes to predicting upcoming Apple products, believes Apple could release a thinner and lighter iPad mini this year.
Apple hasn't released a new version of its set-top box in three years, so it seems likely that we could see an announcement before the end of the year. Apple was rumoured to unveil a new version of the Apple TV in June, but we still have yet to hear about the company's plans.
Various rumours and reports have suggested Apple's next streaming box will include a new remote and its own dedicated App Store.
Apple is expected to announce its own TV service aimed at rivaling cable this fall, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times both reported earlier this year. It sounds like the service would be a slimmed down version of cable.
Apple is hoping to offer local channels as well, which is part of the reason the service is taking so long to launch, according to various reports such as one from The New York Post this month.
A developer build for Apple's upcoming Mac software called El Capitan suggests the company is working on a new iMac with a 21.5-inch 4K screen. The software includes support for a 4,096 x 2,304 resolution display made by Apple, which hints that a 21.5-inch 4K iMac may be in Apple's roadmap for this year.
Apple sometimes makes announcements about its Mac ecosystem at its October event, so there's a chance we'll hear about it then. 9to5Mac first spotted the code in El Capitan.
Since Apple unveiled the Apple Watch alongside its new iPhone last September, there's a chance we'll get a preview of the new model this year. If Apple does show off a new Apple Watch model, we shouldn't expect to see it until at least 2016.
Since it's a new product category, it's always possible that Apple won't follow it's traditional launch cycle. Regardless, we've already heard a few rumours about what to expect from the second-generation Apple Watch. The next iteration could have a FaceTime camera, and you may not need to stick close to your iPhone to use it, according to 9to5Mac's Mark Gurman.
Apple's new software updates for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac will be launching this fall. The iPhone and iPad update, called iOS 9, brings some incremental improvements such as a smarter Siri, enhancements to Apple Maps and other apps such as Notes, and more. El Capitan is similar to iOS 9 in that Apple focused on improving its core apps.
You can try both iOS 9 and El Capitan now as part of Apple's public beta program, but the finalised versions of both software updates will launch in the fall.
The analysts at Jeffries believe Apple will launch a new 4-inch iPhone called the iPhone 6C in the first quarter of 2016. The firm is calling this an 'extended' version of the iPhone 5S, and they believe it will come with a strong metal casing. This makes it sound like a refreshed version of the iPhone 5S, but we'll have to wait until next year to see if Jeffries' predictions are correct.
