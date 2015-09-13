Here's why Apple's new iPhone 6S is the heaviest iPhone ever made

The new iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus announced this week are heavier, not lighter, than last year’s iPhones.

They’re actually the heaviest iPhones ever made.

The new iPhone 6S is actually made of a different type of metal alloy from the iPhone 6: the 7000 series aluminium makes the iPhone 6S more difficult to bend and deform, which was a key criticism in last year’s iPhone that resulted in what media outlets called “BendGate.”

But the iPhone’s new metal composition isn’t responsible for the weight change — Apple says the new aluminium only weighs two grams more than the old anodized aluminium.

The main reason the iPhone 6S is so much heavier than the iPhone 6 is due to new 3D Touch display, according to The Verge, which says the display assembly now weighs more than twice what it was before in the iPhone 6 (29 grams vs 12 grams). In fairness, 3D Touch is probably the coolest feature and most revolutionary aspect of this new iPhone, as it lets you interact with your apps for the first time by pressing into them to access more functions.

iPhone 6 owners may notice the difference in weight should they upgrade to the iPhone 6S when it launches September 25, but in reality, the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus only weigh 14 and 20 grams more than their predecessors, respectively.

For historical context, the iPhone 6S (143 grams) and iPhone 6S Plus (192 grams) are the heaviest iPhones ever made. Of course, last year’s iPhones held that title previously, as they were also Apple’s biggest iPhones ever made with the bigger 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays. The lightest iPhones were actually the 4-inch iPhone 5 and iPhone 5S, which both weighed 112 grams.

