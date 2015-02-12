Apple's next iPhone camera might not be much different after all

A new report from Taipei Times (via G for Games) says Apple will stick with an 8-megapixel camera in its next iPhone, opting not to pack any more megapixels into its image sensor.

The report didn’t mention if Apple would change other aspects about the iPhone’s camera.

This runs contrary to a report last month, which said Apple would finally give its iPhone a 10-megapixel camera for the first time. Apple hasn’t changed the megapixel count in its iPhone’s rear camera since 2011, when it upgraded the iPhone 4’s 5-megapixel camera to 8 megapixels for the iPhone 4S.

In the latest report, the Taipei Times quotes Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co. analyst Jeff Pu, who says Apple is sticking with its 8-megapixel camera, adding he doesn’t expect many companies to invest in higher megapixel cameras — anywhere between 16 and 20 megapixels — due to supply constraints.

Of course, it’s important to note that the number of megapixels doesn’t determine image quality — as Apple has said at its iPhone launches, it’s the size of a camera’s megapixels that matter. That’s why the iPhone’s 8-megapixel camera can stand up to most other cameras with more megapixels, including Nokia’s Lumia phone, which has a whopping 41 megapixels.

But, even if the number of megapixels doesn’t change, some insiders insist Apple has big plans for the iPhone camera. Developer John Gruber, who has an excellent track record with predicting Apple products in the pipeline, says the next iPhone will have “the biggest camera jump ever.”

“I’ve heard that it’s some kind of weird two-lens system where the back camera uses two lenses and it somehow takes it up into DSLR quality imagery,” Gruber says.

To get an idea of how the iPhone’s 8-megapixel camera stacks up against competing smartphone cameras, check out our smartphone shootout.

