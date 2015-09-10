How Apple's new iPhones compare to the best Android phones

As expected, Apple announced two new smartphones, the iPhone 6S and the larger iPhone 6S Plus.

It seems that Apple has been extremely busy giving the new iPhones some of the biggest upgrades we’ve seen in an “S” generation. That includes a 3D Touch display, a new 12-megapixel camera, and even a new stronger metal for the body so it won’t bend as easily as its predecessor.

However, the current crop of Android phones aren’t anything to sneer at, so here’s a quick comparison of the new iPhones against the best Android has to offer.

