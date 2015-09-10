Here's everything you need to know about Apple's best iPhone camera yet

Apple just launched two new iPhones, the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus, which have better cameras than the one in the last iPhone model, as well as a fun new feature called “Live Photos.”

The biggest hardware update is that the new phones will have 12-megapixel cameras, versus the 8-megapixels in the last models. Even though more megapixels can lead to “noisy” images, Apple says that it’s gone to great lengths to keep the details of iPhone photos looking sharp.

It also uses what it calls “deep trench isolation” technology which Apple says separates individual photo diodes in its processor to help maintain accurate colours. The flash is improved too, so that colours look right even when flash is used.

The Facetime, front-facing camera also gets a megapixel boost, up to 5 from 1.2-megapixels, so that selfies look more detailed. Panorama photos can now be taken with up to 63 megapixels, an upgrade from 43 megapixels in the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

Finally, the new iPhone camera can show 4K video. 4K is like HD in super-drive: It has four times the pixel density, making videos look incredibly crisp.

Last but not least, Apple introduced a new software feature called “Live Photos” that turns still images into little videos.



You take a photo like you normally would, but the new camera captures 1.5 seconds of additional content on either side. It doesn’t take up as much memory space as a regular video, but you’re essentially getting little videos, complete with sound. It’s like high-tech, easy-to-create GIFs.

“It makes your photos come alive,” Apple’s Phil Schiller said on stage.

If the circles on your camera screen are lit-up yellow, you’re taking Live Photos:

The company highlighted some un-retouched photos taken with the new cameras that show off the different improvements and features.

Here’s one that demonstrates the bold colours, accurate skin-tone, and depth-of-field capabilities:

“This beautiful, rich sky has no noise in it,” Schiller said about this photo:

The details shown in this aerial photo of New York City are a result of the increased megapixels:

The iPhone 6S camera nails accurate exposure in this one:

This photo shows off how the new iPhone camera is better in low-light situations than ever:

Finally, this zoomed-in shot of a macaw shows how rich the details can be:

