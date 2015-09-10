The next iPhone will be almost twice as fast as the last one

Dave Smith
Apple 3d touchApple

Apple introduced its newest smartphones on Wednesday, the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

The iPhone 6S is built with an A9 chip, Apple’s 3rd generation 64-bit chip.

It has new transistor architecture that’s optimised for real-world use, and compared to the A8 chip, it’s 70% faster at CPU tasks and 90% faster at graphics tasks. That’s incredibly fast, which is great for both gaming, working, and multitasking.

