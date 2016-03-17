Apple's new iPhone 6s ad stars the Cookie Monster

Apple just released its latest ad, which stars the Cookie Monster using the iPhone 6s’ hands-free Siri feature as he bakes his favourite treat.

The latest model of the iPhone is the first which continuously listens out for users’ “Hey Siri” voice command without having to be plugged into a charger.

In the ad, an impatient Cookie Monster uses Siri to set timers and play music on his iPhone, all while playing around with cooking utensils and waiting for his cookies to bake.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This spot is the latest in a string of iPhone 6s ads featuring celebrities. The others, championing different features of the phone, have starred Jon Favreau, Bill Hader, Jamie Foxx, and Stephen Curry.

