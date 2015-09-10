Here's how much the new iPhones cost and when you can get them

Apple just unveiled two new iPhones, the 6S and the 6S Plus.

Preorders start September 12 and the phones launch on September 16, which is also when iOS 9 comes out.

The iPhone 6S on contract will cost $US199 for 16GB, $US299 for 64GB, and $US399 for 128GB. The iPhone 6S Plus will be $US100 more expensive for each configuration.

Apple’s also introducing something called the iPhone upgrade program that will make it cheaper for people to get new iPhones every year. You’ll pay $US32 a month for two years, but be able to get new iPhones every year.

Apple’s also adding a new “rose gold” colour to the line-up.

