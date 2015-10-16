Apple wants you to know that 3D Touch exists

A new advert from Apple highlights the iPhone 6S’ coolest, but potentially most unused, feature: 3D Touch. The 30-second TV spot is fast-paced and features a comedic cameo by Jamie Foxx.
The iPhone 6S is physically similar to the iPhone 6 and the new 3D Touch technology, which was first debuted in the Apple Watch, is essentially invisible to the naked eye. Apple has made a big deal of it in the press, but conveying the existence of the feature to every owner is still important — and the aim of this advert.
NOW WATCH: The new iPhones have different processors — here’s how to tell if your phone has the good one
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.