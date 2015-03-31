The first photos of Apple's next iPhone might have just leaked

New photos of Apple’s next iPhone might have just leaked, as blog 9to5Mac noticed.

The photo shows what the website is calling the “iPhone 6c,” and blog Future Supplier first published the images. It looks like it could be the successor to the iPhone 5c, since it has a colourful shell and similar design.

There are some notable differences that separate it from the 5c though, as Future Supplier points out. For one, the cutout for the camera is elongated, hinting that it will get a the same Two-Tone flash found on the iPhone 5s. The cutout for the speakers is also different than that of the iPhone 5c.

It’s possible the photos are fake.

Plus, Apple isn’t expected to unveil its next iPhone until the fall, so even if the photos are legitimate there’s a chance a lot could change between now and September. This is also the first we’ve heard of Future Supplier, so we don’t know if it has a solid track record when it comes to iPhone leaks. Other sites such as French blog Nowhereelse.fr have a reputation for delivering accurate photos of Apple products before they launch.

The photos come just days after Taiwanese blog Digitimes, which also has a shaky track record with Apple product rumours, reported that Apple will release three different iPhones this year. These would include the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone 6c, which is the one reportedly pictured in Future Supplier’s photos.

NOW WATCH: How to hack iTunes to turn any song into your iPhone ringtone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.