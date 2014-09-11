Apple Is Planning To Ship A Whopping 80 Million IPhone 6s By The End Of The Year

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook announcing the new iPhones

Apple is planning a giant product run for the iPhone 6 this year.

DigiTimes reports, “Makers in the iPhone supply chain are preparing parts and components for production of up to 80 million units of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus before year-end 2014, according to sources at Taiwan-based iPhone supply chain.”

It also says that Apple should be able to ship 10 million iPhone 6s by the end of this month, unless there are component shortages or production problems.

Last year, Apple shipped 60 million iPhones over the same period. Opening weekend sales of the iPhone was 9 million units, and December quarter was 51 million units.

If Apple hits the 80 million target, it would be 33% year-over-year growth, which would be very strong for Apple’s iPhone business, which has had growth in the single digits and low double digits lately.

