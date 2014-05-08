Apple's Rumoured 4.7-Inch IPhone 6 May Already Be In Production

Martin Hajek A concept rendering of the iPhone 6

Apple is still probably months away from releasing its next smartphone, but two new reports are suggesting that iPhone 6 production is well underway.

A new report from Taiwan’s Industrial and Commercial Times, which was first spotted by MacRumors, indicates that one of Apple’s suppliers is already getting iPhone 6 orders.

Apple supplier Pegatron has reportedly recieved 15% of the orders for Apple’s rumoured 4.7-inch iPhone 5s successor.

Pegatron is expected to produce a total of 50 million Apple smartphones this year, which would include iPhone 6, iPhone 5c and iPhone 4s units, according to the report.

At the same time, another Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has reportedly recieved the first batch of TouchID fingerprint sensors for the iPhone 6 and next-generation iPad Air and iPad mini devices.

It’s important to keep in mind that these Taiwanese reports don’t always reflect Apple’s production cycle. Often times, the information comes from an unnamed industry source and is subject to change — that is, if it’s even accurate in the first place.

The reports do align with information reported by Reuters last month that said Apple could start ramping up production for its next generation iPhones as early as May.

Apple is expected to release two new versions of the iPhone this year — one with a 4.7-inch screen and another with an even larger 5.5-inch display.

The 5.5-inch version may be delayed until next year, however, as Reuters reported that Apple was having difficulties producing displays using its in-cell technology in that particular size. Both phones would represent a noticeable increase in size from the 4-inch screens on Apple’s current generation iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.