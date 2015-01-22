The iPhone 6 Plus Is Surging In China

Apple may have the iPhone 6 Plus to thank when it announces earnings next week.

The phablet-sized handset is surging in China, according to data from AppLovin, a mobile marketing company that tracks smartphone usage.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about China’s growing importance for Apple.

Two weeks ago UBS estimated that China may have surpassed the US as Apple’s biggest iPhone market.

Back in December, Barclays predicted the iPhone 6 Plus would be huge in China this spring. AppLovin’s data seems to back up that claim.

The mobile marketing company said iPhone 6/6 Plus sales ratios in China may be approaching 55/45, signaling huge demand for the Plus there.

For comparison, AppLovin said the global split between iPhone 6 and 6 Plus sales was about 80/20 in November.

AppLovin’ visualized 6/6 Plus usage in China to demonstrate the Plus’ popularity there. The iPhone 6 is firmly in the lead, but the two handsets are approaching an even 50/50 usage rate:

It’s important to note that AppLovin isn’t tracking unique devices, they’re comparing overall usage. It’s possible that Chinese buyers may be using the iPhone 6 Plus more than the iPhone 6, which would account for some of the converging usage rates we see here.

That said, iPhone 6 Plus usage seems to be trending up in China, implying an increase in sales there.

That’s great news for Apple, because it makes more money off the iPhone 6 Plus than the iPhone 6.

