Apple will replace some iPhone 6 Plus' that take blurry selfies

Apple has set up a replacement program for iPhone 6 Plus owners experiencing blurry pictures taken from their phone’s front-facing cameras, or FaceTime cameras, which are often used for taking selfies.

According to Apple, your iPhone 6 Plus might be one of the units affected if you bought it between September 2014 and January 2015.

If you’re experiencing blurry photos taken from your iPhone 6 Plus’ front-facing camera, make sure to check out if your iPhone is eligible for replacement by Apple.

You’ll simply need to enter your iPhone’s serial number to make sure that it was part of the production batch that was affected by the faulty camera components.

There are instructions on how to find your serial number in Apple’s replacement program web page. Just in case, you can find the serial number by going to Settings > General > About and you’ll see Serial Number as one of the listed items.

