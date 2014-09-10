IT'S OFFICIAL: This Is The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

After months of anticipation, Apple has officially unveiled its new smartphone — the iPhone 6. Just as we expected, the iPhone 6 appears to have a much larger screen than the iPhone 5s and comes in two sizes.

The smaller version will be called the iPhone 6, while the larger edition will be the iPhone 6 Plus. The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch screen, while the bigger iPhone 6 Plus will have a 5.5-inch display.

The iPhone 6 looks significantly different than Apple’s previously released smartphones. True to the leaks that preceded Tuesday’s unveiling, the iPhone 6 features curved, thinner edges that resemble the iPad Air’s design.

Apple is also upgrading the display technology it uses for the iPhone 6. The company is currently calling this technology Retina HD.

Apple also says this is the thinnest phone it’s ever made at only 6.9mm thin. The iPhone 6 Plus is 7.1mm thin, which is still slimmer than the iPhone 5s.

Just as a previous leak indicated, the new iPhones can display more information when tilted to landscape mode orientation. There’s also a new one-handed mode that lets you navigate forward and backward while visiting a website by swiping. If you double tap the home button, the image on your screen pops down so that you can easily use the phone with one hand.

There’s even a new horizontal home screen view for the home screen, and apps for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will automatically adjust to fit these larger displays.

As expected, the new iPhones will run on Apple’s new 64-bit A8 processor. The iPhone 6 is said to be 50 times faster than the original iPhone.

Apple says its A8 chip can handle high-end gaming graphics, and that some developers have already begun creating games for the iPhone 6.

Apple is also introducing a new M8 co-processor to go along with the A8. The new chip will be able to tell when you’re walking, bicycling, whether or not you’re climbing stairs, and more. That’s because the M8 comes with a barometer for measuring elevation.

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus will also support Voice Over LTE technology, which means you’ll be able to make clearer phone calls over Wi-Fi connections. Wi-Fi calling will only be available for T-Mobile users in the US initially.

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus will come with an 8-megapixel camera with a new sensor for taking better photos. This new sensor comes with Focus Pixels that enable the camera to focus twice as fast as the iPhone 5s’ camera. This is the same technology used in DSLR cameras, according to Apple.

The new camera will also come with face detection for focusing on the faces of the people in your photos. It also has better image stabilisation, which means your photos won’t come out blurry. Apple also says we can expect better low-light photography from the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

Developing…

