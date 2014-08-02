More Photos Of The iPhone 6's Parts Just Leaked, And They Look Much Different Than The iPhone 5S

Photos claiming to show internal components for the iPhone 6 have leaked online yet again, according to French blog Nowhereelse.fr.

The photos reportedly show the Touch ID home button that Apple will put in its iPhone 6 and rumoured 5.5-inch iPhone, which the website refers to as the iPhone Air. These parts are shown alongside those in the iPhone 5S for comparison purposes.

Take a look at the image below. Notice how the home button modules and attached cables are a different size and shape for each phone.

There’s little we can tell about Apple’s next iPhone(s) from these images. However, if they turn out to be legitimate, it looks like the internal design will be much different than that of the iPhone 5S. This potentially hints that the iPhone 6 will come with a new, larger design just like rumours have been suggesting for months.

Apple Insider observed that the identification numbers for these parts match up with those of Apple parts from previously released products.

Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone in September, and other than a larger screen, it’s rumoured to come with a faster processor, a thinner design, and a better camera in addition to other enhancements.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.